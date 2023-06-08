Flagler County man accused of stabbing roommate after argument over shared bathroom

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man has been arrested after he stabbed his roommate over a bathroom dispute, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Wilbert Vreen was arrested after stabbing his roommate several times at a group home in Palm Coast.

Vreen attacked the roommate with a pair of scissors, according to a report.

Investigators said Vreen, had been arguing with his roommate within the home about the use of the shared bathroom prior to the victim being stabbed.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured in this altercation,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “It is important for everyone to control their anger so that simple arguments do not turn deadly.”

