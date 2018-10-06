  • Flagler County man faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with minor

    By: Chip Skambis

    PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County man is facing charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Brian O’Dell faces those charges after deputies said he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. 

    Deputies began investigating after they were tipped off to suspicious activity between O’Dell and the victim. 

    Investigators spoke with the girl and her grandmother Friday and searched the girl’s phone, on which there were several messages between her and O’Dell that were “sexual in nature,” deputies said. 

    Deputies were able to confirm that O’Dell had engaged in sexual activity with the girl, and arrested him. 

    “This is a great example of if you ‘see something, say something,'” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. 

    O’Dell is currently being held in the Flagler County jail without bail. 
     

