Flagler County men arrested after fake sheriff’s office employee scam, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County have arrested two men they say impersonated sheriff’s office employees.

Investigators said Shawn Dufeal and Jameil LaBennett were arrested outside the Flagler County Government Center last Thursday.

They say both men told victims they had a warrant for their arrest and could prevent it by making a payment.

Watch: Scammers show up at woman’s home to take her to the bank

Both men are facing multiple charges, including scheming to defraud.

“If you received a phone call by someone claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office employee, specifically claiming to be Sgt. Miley, I encourage you to contact us and file a report,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Residents should educate themselves on these schemes as this is an old scam that keeps going around. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask for money to avoid being arrested. Instead, we will just take you to the Green Roof Inn where you can post a bond if you are truly wanted. If you are called by somebody claiming to be a Deputy Sheriff and you’re not sure of their identity, I encourage you to call our non-emergency number (386-313-4911) to verify their identity before following their directions.”

Read: Clark Howard: Here’s a key warning sign to avoid being scammed

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group