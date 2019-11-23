0 Flagler County Sheriff's Office suspends detective who was arrested in St. Augustine

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office suspended a detective without pay after he was arrested by the St. Augustine Police Department.

The Police Department said Detective Richard Petkovsek got into a fight with a bouncer at the White Lion in St. Augustine.

Officers said while patrolling the area of downtown St. Augustine, a staff member at the White Lion said there was a man and two women who were refusing to leave.

The staff member told officers Petkovsek and two women were upset because they were not being let in the bar after last call, but another woman was let in right before them.

Officers said they heard Petkovsek yelling obscenities at a bouncer and was threatening him.

An officer issued Petkovsek a trespass warning for the bar and asked for Petkovsek's identification.

According to a report, Petkovsek said "No, I'm not giving you my ID, I'm leaving," and began to walk away from the officer.

After a several attempts at asking Petkovsek for his ID, the officer said he attempted to grab Petkovsek and secure him but Petkovsek slapped the officer's hand and said, "Don't touch me."

Petkovsek refused to cooperate with the officer, according to a report.

The officer placed Petkovsek under arrest for disorderly intoxication as well as resisting arrest without violence.

Petkovsek was transported to the Flagler County Jail.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it has suspended Petkovsek without pay.

The Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the arrest:

"It is Sheriff's Office policy to immediately suspend any deputy without pay who is arrested," Chief Mark Strobridge said. "Sheriff Staly has directed that an internal investigation be conducted and is very disappointed in his conduct as reported by the St. Augustine Police Department."

Petkovsek was hired by the Sheriff's Office in 2014. He is a detective assigned to the general assignment unit with the FCSO Investigative Services Division.

