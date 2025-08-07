Flagler County sheriff vows justice after bond slashed for alleged child abuser

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a North Carolina man was arrested on charges of sexual battery of a child.

Officials said 72-year-old Kermit Booth was arrested on Aug. 1 in Franklin, North Carolina, on a Flagler County warrant for two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12.

The arrest follows an investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which began after the victim’s mother reported the incidents in 2015.

According to the report, Booth solicited sexual acts from the victim multiple times between 2006 and 2009, when the victim was approximately 6 to 9 years old.

“This case is a disturbing reminder of how predators can exploit situations to harm children,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “While we commend the bravery of the victim and the work of our Major Case Unit in obtaining a warrant and arrest, it’s deeply troubling that a North Carolina judge chose to lower the bond set by a Florida judge.”

Officials said the investigation faced significant challenges and saw little progress for several years. However, in March 2023, the victim reengaged with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, providing additional evidence against Booth.

This new information allowed detectives to relaunch the investigation and corroborate the victim’s and the mother’s statements.

On July 29, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Booth’s arrest. A Flagler County judge set Booth’s bond at $500,000.

Booth was arrested by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and was initially held under the same bond amount.

A North Carolina judge later reduced Booth’s bond to $35,000, which he posted. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

According to a news release, Sheriff Staly expressed his commitment to continuing the fight for justice for the victim, highlighting the challenges faced due to the bond reduction by an out-of-state judge.

