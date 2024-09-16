Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will accept live video from Apple users during emergency calls

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting on Monday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be able to accept live feeds from Apple phone users during an emergency call.

FCSO said Apple will launch its new iOS18 software upgrade, which will allow Apple users to share live-stream videos or recorded media with dispatchers during emergency calls.

“The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office continues to implement cutting-edge technology as technology evolves,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “The ability for dispatchers to see live video from a scene is critical in today’s fast-paced world. This will allow trained dispatchers to quickly see and accurately update responding deputies to what is happening while they are responding during an emergency in real time.”

How it works: If someone makes an emergency call from an Apple phone, the dispatcher can request access to share live video or photos over a secure connection with the caller.

FSCO said it will not be able to access anything on the person’s phone without their consent, nor will FCSO retain access to video or media once the call ends.

FSCO said phone access is terminated once the call is disconnected.

