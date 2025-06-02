Man from Palm Coast arrested after burying dog in backyard, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. — Earlier this week, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a warrant for aggravated animal cruelty, stemming from the death of a 15-month-old American Bulldog/Labrador Retriever mix named Nutmeg.

Howard Blair was arrested on Thursday and transported to an inmate detention facility, where he was released on a $2,500 bond.

Deputies responded to a Palm Coast residence for an animal complaint. They discovered that Nutmeg, one of five dogs in the home, had died the night before.

While investigating the animal’s death, deputies learned that Blair had strangled Nutmeg to death after she bit one of the other dogs during feeding. Blair then wrapped Nutmeg in a blanket, placed her in a plastic bin, and buried her in the backyard.

The evidence obtained from the investigation of Nutmeg’s death allowed deputies to obtain a warrant for Blair’s arrest.

“I commend our deputies for thoroughly investigating this case,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “If you hurt or kill an innocent animal, we will find you and put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong.”

