Flagler deputies make arrest after chase on I-95

BUNNELL, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on I-95 after a chase Saturday.
Deputies assisted the Bunnell Police Department’s officers to apprehend Tavarius Stokes, 23, who had multiple outstanding warrants out of Volusia County, officials said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle south on I-95 until deputies eventually caught up with Stokes.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly personally took part in the chase.
A second person was in the car, but officials did not say if that person would face charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}