Flagler detention deputy fired after 'obscene gestures' photo surfaces, report says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County detention deputy was fired after he violated the terms of his disciplinary probation, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
Detention Deputy Mark Sousa was suspended in March for 30 days and was placed on six months of disciplinary probation after an internal affairs report showed he went to work at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility drunk.
Sousa was fired on May 16 after a picture of him was posted on social media inside a bar, drinking alcohol and making obscene gestures, authorities said.
“This is an unfortunate situation and I am extremely disappointed in his actions,” said Undersheriff Jack Bisland. “This employee was given a second chance by Sheriff Staly to turn his life around, and it is truly a shame that he decided to throw his career away. We will not tolerate employees that chose to bring dishonor and discredit to the sheriff’s office or tarnish the badge.”
Sousa had been employed as a detention deputy since Nov. 13, 2013.
