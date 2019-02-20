  • Flagler teen accused of threatening on SnapChat to kill another student, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening on SnapChat to kill another student, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the suspect is a student at Matanzas High School and was arrested Wednesday and charged with written threats to kill.

    The suspect used the social media app to post a threat to shoot and kill the other student, deputies said.

    Deputies were alerted to the message on social media.

    “This is the third juvenile arrest over the past eight days for making threats,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in a new release. “We cannot stress the fact enough that making a threat will be taken seriously in Flagler County as we have a zero-tolerance policy. Whether you think it is a joke or not, making a threat is a crime with serious consequences.”

