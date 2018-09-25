  • Flamingos adorn Lake Eola for breast cancer awareness

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The swans at Lake Eola have some competition. 

    Pink plastic flamingos are now surrounding the lake as part of Florida Hospital’s Pink Out initiative. 

    And one of the lake’s iconic swan boats is getting a makeover as well. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Robert Stuart and leaders from Florida Hospital debuted a newly-painted pink swan boat. 

    The pink swan boat of the fleet of eight represents the one in eight women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer, hospital officials said. 

    Pink Out funds mammogram screenings and additional diagnostic testing for close to 9,000 uninsured and undeserved women since 2010. 

