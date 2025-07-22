Flash flood warning in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — There is a flash flood warning for Melbourne until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting at least 4 inches of rain in some areas.

Reports show serious flooding near Babcock Street near the Florida Tech campus.

Police are blocking streets, including around Southgate Village Apartments at Albemarle Street and South Babcock Street.

