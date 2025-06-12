Flight from India to London crashes with 244 on board, officials say

Crews are responding to a catastrophic plane crash in India on Thursday.

Officials said an Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick Airport crashed around 1:38 p.m. local time.

The Boeing 787 was carrying 244 passengers and crew before it plummeted to the ground.

The crash sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky as stunned bystanders gathered at the scene.

Local emergency responders rushed to the area, but details about survivors or casualties remain unclear as rescue operations are underway.

