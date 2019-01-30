  • Flight out of Orlando makes emergency landing after reports of fumes in cockpit

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A JetBlue flight that took off from Orlando International Airport had to turn around and make an emergency landing back at the airport Wednesday morning after fumes were reported in the plane's cockpit, according to an airport spokesperson.

    The flight departed OIA bound for LaGuardia Airport at 6:30 a.m. and safely made an emergency landing back in Orlando an hour later, the spokesperson said.

    Related Headlines

    OIA officials said 88 people were on board the flight, and three passengers and three crew members were evaluated by airport medical personell. An hour later there were no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Courtesy of Glenton Gilzean Jr.

    The airport spokesperson said the issue has had no impact on other air travel.

    Channel 9 has reached out to JetBlue for more information.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories