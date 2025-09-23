Rain chances remain possible Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible for central Florida into the first part of the evening, with the main threat being heavy rain and isolated flooding.

We have seen a few thunderstorms so far Tuesday and a few more will be possible. However widespread severe storms are unlikely.

Rain chances will increase inland starting off Wednesday. Overall our best chance of rain during the next seven days will be Saturday.

