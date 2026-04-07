Flood-prone Volusia community taking “proactive measures” as county remains under flood watch

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Edgewater city leaders say public works crews were busy Tuesday ahead of expected heavy rain in Volusia County.

A flood watch was extended for both Volusia and Brevard on Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m., and Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew said crews were taking “proactive measures.”

“They’re out right now working. They’re pumping down retention ponds, clearing out culverts. It’s never been done here in our community,” said Depew.

Channel 9 watched as public works trucks crossed the city on Tuesday, making sure the city’s drains and stormwater systems were working as they should ahead of a projected 4 to 7 inches of rain.

Channel 9 spotted one crew de-mucking retention ponds along Victory Palm Drive in the Florida Shores neighborhood.

It’s a flood-prone community that was submerged during Hurricanes Ian and Milton, but also experiences flooding during heavy rainstorms.

It’s why city leaders implemented a one-year ban on residential building in Edgewater back in January of 2025, while a stormwater master plan was developed.

According to city leaders, the plan was completed in December.

It’s now helping leaders implement stormwater improvement projects and make decisions on development.

“All these new developments now will need to go through a model to see what areas are gonna be affected by this new development. We’ve never had that before,” said Depew, “Our stormwater Master Plan before this one was from 2014. So, not only does it show what new developments are going to do to surrounding areas, it shows exactly where our water is flowing.”

Depew also said the plan helps put the city in a stronger position to receive federal and state funding for improvement projects.

The mayor added that the city has been working on smaller improvement projects, including widening the Silver Palm Canal. He said that work began in December and was completed in March.

“We can’t move backwards, only forward. So, we are being very pro-active in the community, pumping down retention ponds, taking care problems that are out there,” said Depe

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