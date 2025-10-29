Flood recovery aid available Wednesday at 2 Lake County distribution sites

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Support and Recovery has announced the opening of two distribution points on Wednesday to assist residents affected by recent flooding.

The distribution centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Church in Eustis and Frank Brown Park in Mount Dora.

Lake Support and Recovery is providing flood buckets containing essential supplies such as rakes, shovels, and trash bags to help homeowners deal with the aftermath of this week’s historic rain event.

In collaboration with Kroger, the Salvation Army, and the Red Cross, the distribution points are also offering food and water.

The historic rain event has caused significant flooding in Lake County, prompting emergency measures to support affected residents.

Residents can drive up to the points of distribution to receive necessary supplies to aid in their recovery efforts.

Officials encourage anyone with questions to contact them directly at (352) 241-2104 for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group