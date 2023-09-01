Flooding impacts stretches of Boggy Creek Road near Taft

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding on parts of Boggy Creek road in Orange County challenged motorists Friday morning near Taft.

Drone 9 watched as drivers tried to navigate the high water south of Landstreet Road.

While law enforcement staged near the flooding, the road remained open.

Taft street flooding Cars faced street flooding along Boggy Creek Road Friday morning.

Drone 9 also spotted water covering another stretch of Boggy Creek Road near 4th Street.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said no heavy rain fell in the area Friday morning.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the cause of the street flooding.

