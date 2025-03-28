Florida abandons law for later school start times due to bus driver shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lots of high schoolers in Florida were looking forward to starting their school day later, but that will no longer happen.

State senators passed a bill that repealed a law requiring high schools to start later in the morning.

The 2023 law was passed after research showed teens weren’t getting enough sleep.

State senators say that law wasn’t practical because school districts don’t have enough buses or bus drivers.

Under current state law, high schools cannot start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Any changes would have to be made by local officials.

A similar bill in the house is set to go before lawmakers.

