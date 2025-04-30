Florida AG says new office will help protect the rights of parents in education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has plans to open a new office meant to protect the rights of parents.

He says the office will work closely with the Florida Department of Education to make sure schools do not violate the Parental Bill of Rights.

“And so, we want to make sure parents are aware you don’t have to go through this alone. We will protect your rights at the state level,” Uthmeier said.

The parents’ bill became law in 2022.

It prohibits public school teachers from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in class.

Parents will also be able to file complaints with the new office if they believe their rights have been violated.

