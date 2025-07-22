Florida AG targets ‘Pride Tea Dance’ for allegedly exposing kids to adult performance

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Florida law enforcement said it is investigating a business for allegedly advertising a sexualized performance to children.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into a ‘Pride Tea Dance’ event in Vero Beach, Florida, issuing a subpoena to Linda Moore, the Vice Mayor and owner of the Kilted Mermaid.

The investigation centers around a performance that took place last month, which was reportedly advertised on social media as “all ages welcome.”

Uthmeier’s office said it is examining whether the event violated Florida laws.

“In Florida, we don’t sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The event allegedly featured adult performers in revealing attire and burlesque outfits interacting with children.

The Attorney General’s office has issued subpoenas to obtain surveillance footage, employee schedules, and documents related to the performers and attendees of the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group