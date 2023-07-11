Florida Attorney General wants Zuckerberg to appear before a council on human trafficking

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before a council on human trafficking.

Since 2019, more than half of Florida’s cases involved Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Prosecutors want Zuckerberg and Meta to address the public threat and develop ways to discourage the activity.

Moody wants a response from Zuckerberg by Sept. 5.

