Florida bill aims to cap ‘NIL’ agent fees for college, high school athletes

A Florida House panel last week approved a proposal that would cap the fees of agents representing college and high-school athletes who get paid through name, image and likeness deals.

The House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee voted 15-1 to back a bill (HB 981) that supporters say would help athletes by requiring schools to educate them about what are commonly known as “NIL” deals and allow them to seek advice about compensation from coaches.

The bill would limit agent fees to 5% when working with college or high school athletes or NIL “collectives.”

