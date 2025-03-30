Local

Florida bill aims to cap ‘NIL’ agent fees for college, high school athletes

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla.
A Florida House panel last week approved a proposal that would cap the fees of agents representing college and high-school athletes who get paid through name, image and likeness deals.

The House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee voted 15-1 to back a bill (HB 981) that supporters say would help athletes by requiring schools to educate them about what are commonly known as “NIL” deals and allow them to seek advice about compensation from coaches.

The bill would limit agent fees to 5% when working with college or high school athletes or NIL “collectives.”

