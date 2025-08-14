Florida book prohibition law ruled unconstitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida law is being ruled unconstitutional because it’s too broad.

A federal judge ruled that a law prohibiting certain books from schools doesn’t specifically define what is considered a sexual act in a book.

The judge also said the law doesn’t evaluate the literary value of the book’s sexual conduct.

Six major publishers sued the state’s board of education last year over the law.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group