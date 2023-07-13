Florida CFO warns billions in IRS funding could be used to target businesses in the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s chief financial officer visited Orlando on Thursday to focus on what he says is a need to protect local businesses from the IRS.

Jimmy Patronis said the IRS will use tens of billions of new taxpayer dollars to unfairly target Florida businesses.

Read: These are the three most commonly missed tax deductions, according to TurboTax

His roundtable discussion Thursday morning was focused on ways to fight back.

Channel 9 has a crew at the conversation and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Read: TurboTax users may be eligible for portion of $141M settlement; find out how to get your payout

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group