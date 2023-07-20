Florida Congressman Bill Posey: A strong commercial space industry will secure America’s future

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Congressman Bill Posey (8th District) said Wednesday he believes that continuing to invest in the commercial space industry will make the United States a more secure place for future generations.

Posey wrote an editorial on the topic for the “Washington Times,” and then then spoke to Channel 9′s Melonie Holt about what the U.S. can do to maintain its preeminence in space.

Posey said it’s about staying competitive.

Earlier this year Posey and other Florida lawmakers introduced a bill that would extend incentives for American space firms and keep them investing in the US and launching on American soil.

Florida’s Space Coast has already seen more than thirty government and commercial launches this year.

In Posey’s “Washington Times’ editorial, published Wednesday, he wrote, “Our investment in space is critical to our national security, scientific discovery, technological advancement, and economic competitiveness.”

Posey told reporter Melonie Holt, “I’m always worried about getting NASA authorized and pretty soon we’re going to be meeting as a committee to set the NASA budget,”

“It’s a special good time to get the word out there,” he said.

Posey, Congressman Darren Soto, and Senator Marco Rubio joined in their support of “The American Space Commerce Act of 2023.”

The bill was sent to the U.S House Committee on Ways and Means earlier this year.

At this time no action has been taken.

Posey said, “It (the bill) extends the existing tax for 10 years, for payloads for companies that launch from American soil, “

“Once again, it just frees up more capital to be churned back into space, " he said.

Posey also said that the U.S. has plenty of competition. “China, the Europeans they’re not competing with us just for that payload that goes up in the air.”

“They know all the spinoffs that come as a result of that,” Posey said.

Congressman Posey said, another piece of legislation supporting the commercial launch industry is coming up for re-authorization this year.

