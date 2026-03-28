Florida Department of Transportation completes safety improvements on Conway Road

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation completed a series of safety and infrastructure improvements along Conway Road in Orlando. The project included resurfacing the roadway and installing new pedestrian crossing signals to increase safety for people walking, biking, and driving through the corridor.

Work on State Road 15 extended from Devonshire Lane to Lake Underhill Road. These upgrades were designed to protect residents and students walking to a nearby elementary school while improving access to LYNX bus stops.

A new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon was activated north of Hargill Drive. This overhead signal remains dark until a pedestrian activates it. Once triggered, the signal flashes yellow to alert drivers to slow down, then turns solid yellow, followed by a solid red light requiring motorists to stop. After the solid red, the signal flashes red to allow drivers to proceed with caution once the crosswalk is clear.

The Hargill Drive crossing also received a new median pedestrian refuge to provide additional protection for those crossing the street. Another crossing was constructed near Rockledge Road featuring Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. These beacons use flashing yellow lights to increase driver awareness of pedestrians when activated.

Cyclists now have access to 5-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of the roadway. These lanes are separated from vehicle traffic by raised concrete buffers, providing safer riding conditions while maintaining access to side streets.

For motorists, the Florida Department of Transportation installed new dedicated left-turn lanes with medians. These replaced portions of the existing center two-way left-turn lane to eliminate conflict points and create safer driving conditions.

The project also included curb extensions and modifications along the stretch of Conway Road. These changes are intended to shorten the distance pedestrians must cross and encourage drivers to move more slowly during turns.

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