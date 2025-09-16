WATCH: Florida deputies rescue hit-and-run victims who crashed into deep water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued in Martin County after their car became submerged in water following a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The victims managed to call 911, but the connection was lost before they could provide their location.

Deputies were able to locate the submerged vehicle by listening for the car horn.

The car that hit them left the scene and has not been found.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing as authorities search for the vehicle responsible for the accident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group