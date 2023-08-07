Florida deputy hurt after lightning strikes his cruiser while driving

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a close call after his patrol vehicle was struck by lightning.

A photo shared by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows burn marks, shattered glass and other damage to the vehicle.

The incident happened while the deputy was driving Sunday on State Road 331, east of Gainesville.

Watch: Dangerous heat: Monday could be one of the hottest days of the year in Central Florida

First responders took him to a hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Walton County deputies said they also rescued a woman the same day who was struck by lightning while swimming.

Watch: Florida boater missing over 36 hours rescued 12 miles from coast

“Storms can be unpredictable and come up quickly. Please use your best judgment and get to a safe area when clouds roll in,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group