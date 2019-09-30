Florida drivers to soon face penalties if caught holding phone in school, construction zones

Beginning Tuesday, Florida drivers face the possibility of being pulled over by police if spotted holding their phones in active school or construction zones.
Officers will grant drivers a warning if caught this year, but beginning Jan. 1, they will issue $60 fines and could issue three points against a driver's license.
"When you see someone driving a little questionably, you look and more often than not, you'll see them looking down at their phone," said concerned parent Christopher Maldonado. "It's definitely a concern."
READ MORE: Florida officers can now ticker drivers to enforce new texting while driving ban
Mike Burnett, who has worked in construction for more than 30 years and said he sees people swerving because of their cellphone use far too often.
"I want to open the window and say to them, 'Just put your phone down and pay attention to the road,'" he said.
Burnett told Channel 9 that he sees roughly nine in ten drivers holding their phone in construction zones.
READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to make texting while driving primary offense in Florida
Law enforcement agencies and Orange County school officials plan to discuss which locations the law will be in effect, so that drivers will have a better understanding of where they can and can't hold their phones.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}