Florida education officials at odds with teachers’ unions over salary increases

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education and local teachers’ unions are at odds over the best way to deal with planned salary increases.

The board met Wednesday to find ways to distribute money approved by the legislature last year.

Orange County is one of just three districts in the state that has not submitted plans for spending the extra money.

Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs said negotiating with the union has been difficult.

“We still need to be paying our teachers more,” Jacobs said. “We have too few entering the education field to begin with. We are losing teachers, so everything that delays this is unconscionable.”

Lawmakers just approved another $200 million for teacher pay raises in this year’s legislative session.

