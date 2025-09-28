Florida faces rain chances, with drier air and cooler temperatures arriving by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances remain in the forecast for today, but gradually drier air will move in locally.

This will be thanks to the front we have been tracking for you over the last couple of days.

We experienced some showers yesterday, and scattered rain and thunderstorms are still forecasted for this evening.

Temperatures are also going to be cooler than yesterday. Highs will stop in the upper 80s.

By the middle of the upcoming week, afternoon high temperatures will return to the mid 80s.

We are not expecting a return to the 90s over the next 10 days.

There will be enough heat for us to see typical seabreeze thunderstorms by next weekend.

