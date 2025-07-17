Florida families heartbroken after city says memorials honoring loved ones will be removed

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some Florida families are heartbroken after learning plaques honoring loved ones have to be removed.

Families in Fort Pierce were told the plaques need to be removed from a local park due to a lease agreement violation.

City officials announced Monday morning that all plaques and flowers at the Fort Pierce Jetty will be removed this week because they violate the terms of a lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Residents say the location has been a place for families to remember their loved ones for decades.

On Monday, many families gathered at the jetty to remove the plaques themselves, despite city officials asking them to allow city workers to handle the removal for safety reasons.

It remains unclear whether families will have another location to place the plaques, leaving many uncertain about how to continue honoring their loved ones.

