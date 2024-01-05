Florida firm aims to bring Disney district reform

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District request for operational assessment proposals has its first bidder. AhVanguard LLC of St. Petersburg has thrown its hat in the ring to be the prime contractor on a project that could transform the way Walt Disney World does business in Florida.

The oversight district is seeking a contractor who, once selected, will be tasked with operational assessments and developing “a prioritized list of reform strategies with associated action plans for implementation.” Bids are due Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

All bidders will be posted on the eBid website.

