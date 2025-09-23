Florida gas prices experience notable fluctuations

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida saw a significant increase last week, rising from $2.95 to $3.20 per gallon before settling at $3.12.

The fluctuation in prices occurred over a span of a few days, with the highest price recorded on Thursday. By the end of the week, prices had slightly decreased, providing some relief to drivers.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group, noted that such fluctuations have become routine over the past year.

Since early September 2024, Florida’s average gas price has consistently ranged between $2.92 and $3.23 per gallon.

This pattern typically involves a gradual decline followed by a sharp rebound.

Jenkins explained that the fuel market remains stable, and retailers adjust pump prices to stay competitive.

