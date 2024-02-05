Florida gas prices trend downward; here’s what you can expect to pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been a turbulent few weeks for gas prices in Florida.
But you should feel a little less pain at the pump when you fill up on Monday.
That’s because AAA said prices are once again trending downward.
The auto club said a gallon of gas jumped 12 cents last week in the Sunshine State.
Rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices contributed to that increase.
By Thursday, gas landed at a 3-month high of $3.27 per gallon.
But AAA said a reverse in futures prices — a 15-cent drop — caused a 4-cent drop at the gas pump over the weekend.
On Sunday, the auto club said the state average was down to $3.23 per gallon — and falling.
As of Monday, the price landed at $3.22 for gallon of regular.
Here in Central Florida, the Flagler County averaged the highest price on Monday at $3.25 per gallon; Brevard County posted the lowest average at $3.19.
