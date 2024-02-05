Florida gas prices trend downward; here’s what you can expect to pay Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been a turbulent few weeks for gas prices in Florida.

But you should feel a little less pain at the pump when you fill up on Monday.

That’s because AAA said prices are once again trending downward.

READ: NASA, SpaceX prepare for overnight launch on Space Coast

The auto club said a gallon of gas jumped 12 cents last week in the Sunshine State.

Rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices contributed to that increase.

By Thursday, gas landed at a 3-month high of $3.27 per gallon.

READ: Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for driving while intoxicated for 3rd time in Texas

Florida average gas prices AAA data for Feb. 5, 2024 (AAA)

But AAA said a reverse in futures prices — a 15-cent drop — caused a 4-cent drop at the gas pump over the weekend.

On Sunday, the auto club said the state average was down to $3.23 per gallon — and falling.

READ: 46-year-old man dies after 5-vehicle crash in Brevard County, troopers say

As of Monday, the price landed at $3.22 for gallon of regular.

Here in Central Florida, the Flagler County averaged the highest price on Monday at $3.25 per gallon; Brevard County posted the lowest average at $3.19.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group