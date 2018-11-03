Florida governor's race makes a stop in Central Florida

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates—Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum—made a campaign push through Central Florida on Saturday.
DeSantis spoke to a crowd of supporters at Rocking H Ranch in Lakeland.
Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, hosted a rally at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and addressed the shooting at a yoga studio in the city.
“This is certainly not the news I was expecting in the final closing days of this race,” he said.
He cited the tragedy as an example for why a vote for his vision curbing gun violence at the state level is necessary.
“There was one victim in particular who pulled me in close and said, ‘I’m expecting you to do something about this gun violence,’” Gillum said.
He encouraged students and others who attended the rally to vote this weekend and focus their efforts on getting friends and family to vote on Tuesday.
“I decided to vote today because I didn’t want to wait until Election Day. I wanted to get my voice heard and make sure I have the time to do that before it’s too late,” said Jasmine Cabrera, a junior at UCF.
Despite the convenience of having an early voting site back on campus this election, turnout at the university has so far been low.
With more than 60,000 students and faculty, fewer than 5,000 have cast early-voting ballots.
It was a point Gillum made often during the rally—since young people are often cited as a critical component of a Gillum victory.
“I’m going to keep working up to the very, very end to turn out our voters,” said Gillum.
