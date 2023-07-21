Florida Highway Patrol competing to win ‘best looking cruiser’ content

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Do you ever drive by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and think, “That’s a nice looking cruiser”?

If so, the agency is hoping to get your vote in the annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

FHP’s photo entry features a 2019 Dodge Charger in FHP’s traditional colors of black and tan next to a large alligator.

Troopers said the winning cruiser will serve as the cover vehicle for the 2024 AAST wall calendar, the proceeds of which benefit the AAST Foundation. The foundation provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

“When people see a Florida State Trooper, they know that they are there for protection and can expect professional and competent service,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida.”

The competition ends at noon on Monday, July 31. You can click here to vote.

