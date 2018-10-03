Florida Hospital doctors join Vanessa Echols to help women overcome fear of mammograms

Channel 9 anchor Vanessa Echols, who is a breast cancer survivor, will host a special Facebook Live with doctors from Florida Hospital.
Vanessa is passionate about helping people take charge of their health, especially when it comes to getting an annual mammogram.
Early detection helps make the disease easier to treat and can save your life.
This month, many health care facilities are offering discounted mammograms, but for many women, the process can be daunting.
Vanessa wants to break that cycle of fear. She’ll be hosting a Facebook Live special with doctors from Florida Hospital who will show the mammogram process on a real patient.
You can watch it on WFTV's Facebook page at 6:45 p.m.
