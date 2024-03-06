Florida House to vote on bill to ban intoxicating hemp products

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A measure that would outlaw euphoria-inducing hemp products will go to the Florida House for a vote Wednesday.

If it becomes law, the bill would eliminate intoxicating hemp products offered for sale at retail stores.

Channel 9 has reported that the plan could force the closure of many small shops and eliminate thousands of jobs.

Watch: 9 Investigates: A new Florida bill targeting hemp products, businesses worries small business owners

If the House passes the bill Wednesday, it would still need approval from the Florida Senate.

