Florida House to vote on bill banning ‘public camping’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida legislation meant to address homelessness could get one step closer to reaching the governor’s desk.

The Florida House is set to vote on a bill that would ban homeless people from sleeping in public places.

Local governments could then designate certain places for them to sleep or camp.

Officials said the state would not cover the costs of the locations.

The cost of any camps would fall on the individual county.

This means the bill could have a price tag in the millions in Central Florida.

Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties are keeping a close eye on a bill that could ban counties from authorizing or permitting public sleeping or camping on public property.

The Florida Housing Coalition estimates it will cost the three counties upwards of $14 million to set up and operate regional encampments for a year.

