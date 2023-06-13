Florida judge to hear arguments on lawsuit over migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit over a migrant flight to Massachusetts.

Last year, the state flew dozens of migrants from Texas to Florida, and then to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration violated public records laws by allegedly delaying documents about the flight.

The state is appealing a circuit judge’s ruling that agreed with that claim.

