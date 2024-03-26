Florida law restricting kids from social media likely to meet legal challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida bill meant to keep many kids off of social media is officially law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Florida social media age restriction bill Monday.

The signing came after weeks of debate over how it would work and who would be impacted.

Read: DeSantis signs bill restricting social media access for minors in Florida

The plan now is for the law to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

However, there is a lot of back and forth surrounding it.

Proponents of the bill say the bill focuses on addictive features of the platforms, like non-stop scrolling, and not on social-media content.

Read: ‘We cannot wait any longer:’ Grieving parents fight for social media protections for kids

Critics of the bill argue it is unconstitutional and point to courts blocking similar legislation in other states.

The measure would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have social media accounts.

Children under 14 could not open accounts.

Read: Why you should stop texting your kids at school

The bill does not name social media platforms that would be affected.

But it includes a definition of such platforms, with criteria related to such things as algorithms, “addictive features,” and allowing users to view the content or activities of other users.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group