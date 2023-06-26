Florida lawmakers expand access to KidCare health insurance program

ORLANDO, Fla. — More people may soon be eligible for a state-subsidized health insurance program.

An expansion to the Florida KidCare bill was signed last week.

Families who don’t qualify for Medicaid can pay $15 to $20 a month in premiums to insure kids.

It will be available for families with income up to 300% of the federal poverty level.

That’s about 90,000 for a family of four.

