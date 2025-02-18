Florida lawmakers file bills to crackdown on slow drivers in the fast lanes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two bills have been filed that could ban cruising in left lanes.

A House and Senate version were filed last week.

Both would only allow drivers to use the left lane to pass other drivers.

A similar ban was vetoed last year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was too broad.

