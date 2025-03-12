Florida lawmakers take steps in Gulf of America name change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state lawmakers have taken the first steps to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in state documents and educational materials.

Three House and Senate panels approved bills on this Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on renaming the Gulf of Mexico in January.

In Florida, the Gulf of Mexico would be replaced with the Gulf of America in 52 sections of state laws.

Opponents call it a waste of resources and time.

Some Florida school district have raising concerns about the cost of changing the name in school materials.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group