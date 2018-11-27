Florida lawmakers to once again try to change texting and driving law

State lawmakers are going to try again to make a major change in a law in order to allow police to pull drivers over for texting while driving.
It would bring the state in line with the rest of the county-- if it passes
In Florida, drivers are not allowed to text and drive, but police can only pull over the driver if they are committing another driving offense at the same time, so there's not a lot that law enforcement can do to stop it.
Florida remains with just 3-other states where texting while driving is a secondary offense
Lawmakers have tried to change this law in the past, but this year could be different.
"We know this is a problem impacting all Floridians, especially our youngest Floridians, and we need to take action on it,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani.
Eskamani is part of a new group of state lawmakers recently elected who plan to take up the issue.
"At the very least I am hopeful that fresh blood will get this passed," she said.
Last session, a full ban passed the house, but died in the senate amid privacy concerns.
Eskamani said a new bill that addresses possible mis-use of the law could pass both chambers.
