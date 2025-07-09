Florida lawmakers to tour ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

OCHOPEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will get a chance to inspect conditions at the state’s new undocumented immigrant detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has invited state leaders to a 90-minute tour on Saturday.

Some inmates and their families have complained about power outages and a lack of water and air conditioning at the Everglades detention facility.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group