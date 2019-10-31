Florida lawmakers vote along party lines on impeachment resolution

It was a tense day on Capitol Hill as members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed a key vote to move forward with the impeachment investigation into President Trump.
Florida lawmakers voted along party lines for the resolution.
It was the first time members of the House have gone on the record about the impeachment inquiry.
The resolution details the public phase of the impeachment inquiry and now means there will be public hearings.
Up until now, testimony had been given behind closed doors.
"I think the evidence is pretty overwhelming,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said. “I think it's clear and convincing that the president utilized the power of his office to try and coerce a foreign country into interfering in the 2020 election.”
Republicans blasted the resolution and the entire impeachment process.
"This has been a rotten process from the beginning,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) said. “I have asked for over a month now as a sitting member of Congress to have access to some of these transcripts. There's no reason to be holding these hearings in secret."
The resolution allows the president’s attorney to cross-examine witnesses.
Moments after the vote, the president called it the “greatest witch hunt in American history.”
