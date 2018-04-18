  • Florida leaders, politicians react to death of Barbara Bush

    Former first lady Barbara Bush has died. She was 92.
     
    Family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement that she died Tuesday in Houston. She had decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at home in Houston.

    Barbara Bush was one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

    Her plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband. 

    She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and were married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

    Florida leaders reacted to news of her death on social media and offered condolences to the Bush family. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
     

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio issued the following statement:

    “Our nation mourns the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was a great woman, whose commitment to God and country inspired all Americans. Her legacy will live on through her family. Jeanette and I are keeping the Bush family in our prayers.”
     

     

    The Republican Party of Florida Chairman Blaise Ingoglia released the following statement regarding the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

    "Our nation's hearts are heavy with the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush," said RPOF Chairman Blaise Ingoglia.  "Barbara Bush was an exemplary woman and patriot.  Her dedication to her family, her community and this country were second to none.  As far as First Ladies go, you will find none finer.  The undeniable mark she has made on our hearts will live on for centuries to come.  We lift the Bush family up in prayer during this most difficult time."

